CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen shooting and robbery attack, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 3500 Cypress Pond Drive in north Charlotte. An Uber driver was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back and was transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the Uber had a juvenile passenger in the back when the driver was approached by Antwan Turner, 38, who is believed to have shot the Uber driver twice before the driver was able to get away and call 911. During this time, the juvenile passenger stole the driver’s wallet and fled, officers said.

Both suspects were arrested a short time later.

When asked if this was a setup, CMPD said it is unclear at this time if the robbery by the juvenile and the shooting are connected or are separate crimes.