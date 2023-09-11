CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CIGTY NEWS) – Charlotte Water released its annual year-over-year review on Monday.

Among the highlights for the period of July 1, 2022, through June 30th, 2023, there are now 4,562 miles of wastewater pipes in the Queen City. Over 30 billion gallons of wastewater were treated, which equates to more than 85 million gallons per day.

Sewage overflows have also gone down. More than eight miles of pipe and over 2,200 manholes were either rehabilitated or replaced.

Charlotte Water said wastewater is collected from approximately 287,499 homes and businesses utilizing six wastewater treatment plants throughout the county.

99.9 percent of the wastewater is successfully collected and treated, officials said. There were 77 reportable spills during the fiscal 2023 year. The largest spill was in August of 2022 where an estimated 421,225 gallons of sewage spilled near South Tryon Street with the sewage reaching Irwin Creek. Drinking water was not affected, officials said. The biggest cause of spills was grease (27%).

The full report can be found here.