CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – In life, we don’t know what might be in the cards.

Charlotte widow Marianne Kuvinka, who’s still coming to grips with the death of her husband, found solace in the company of friends and a game of cards.

Every Thursday afternoon, residents at Brookdale South set aside their walkers and pull up a chair. The day we were there, there were four women at the table with 344 years of combined life experience, 52 playing cards, and countless laughs.

“You’ll be friends probably for life… which might not be for long!” says Kuvinka, who instantly stands out as the leader of the pack.

“Haha! We’re not going anywhere; we’ve got to play next week!” Lillian Logosso said, erupting into hearty laughter.

Their game of choice is Kings Corner. No matter who wins, they’re in each other’s corner.

“This is like a big family,” explained Marcia Crittenden.

Kuvinka started the weekly gathering not long after her husband John died of COVID-19 at 93. John was a longtime mechanic dubbed “Mr. Fix-it.” They were married 73 years and traveled the world together, so naturally, she is lost without him.

“You’ve got to keep your mind occupied or you’ll go nuts,” Kuvinka told Queen City News.

“If you cheat, you get a black eye,” she joked at the card table, referring to her own facial bruise. “No, I fell off the bed, really.”

At 94, she’s taken her lumps both physically and emotionally in recent years. Kuvinka brought some old photographs, including her wedding day in 1948.

“Oh my goodness, look at that!” Logosso said.

“And this 20 years later, without John’s hair, haha!” Kuvinka says.

Her sense of loss is still sinking in.

“I always think about him all the time,” she said at the card table.

“I talk to him all the time… I’m sorry,” Kuvinka said to her friends. “I’m not paying attention to the cards.”

This weekly diversion is just the wildcard the other women needed, too.

“Oh, it’s been very important, I knew absolutely no one here,” Crittenden says.

“It saves me,” said Letty, another player.

“I enjoy the people, the company, the intellectual stimulation, it’s true!” Logosso says.

With many global adventures together, the Kuvinkas got a lot of mileage out of their marriage. Now, Marianne often wonders how they’ll meet again.

“I wonder where he is. They keep saying he’s in a better place,” she said, pausing as she pondered.

“Do you believe that?” I asked her.

“I better believe that, or it’s no good,” she replied.

Later, she talked about heaven at the table.

“How I really hope that this place we’re supposed to go to someday, I’m going to meet him again and say ‘Gee, I’ve been talking about you for years,’ ha-ha,” Kuvinka says.

“‘Meet my girlfriends, ha-ha!’” Logosso added.

“He really was something special,” Kuvinka says, holding her soulmate’s watch. “Because it’s near to my heart, it’s my John.”

Playing cards puts the focus on the hand in front of them and takes their mind off loneliness and other concerns.

“You’ve got to play the cards you’re dealt,” Logosso says.

She was speaking of cards, but all four women have lived long enough to know that’s the reality of life at any age.