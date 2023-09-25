RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is being charged with insurance fraud after being accused of presenting an invoice for car repair that never occurred.

The N.C. Department of Insurance said on March 23, Joquetta Jacqueline Clair, 23, of Steele Creek, presented a fictitious invoice from a collision center to her insurance company showing that damage to her 2015 Dodge Charger had been repaired. However, the collision center reportedly never did the repair work nor produced the invoice.

The case is being investigated by the DOI’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Clair is scheduled to appear in Mecklenburg County District Court on Oct. 2.

“Property and casualty insurance fraud costs insurance customers an estimated $120 billion a year in increased premiums,” said DOI Commissioner Mike Causey. “The Department of Insurance has beefed up its fraud-fighting staff in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”