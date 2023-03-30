RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman turned a $5 whim into a $200,000 N.C. Lottery prize recently.

“I was thinking maybe I was going to win 50 bucks, 100 bucks max,” Melissa Corano-Juarez said.

When she got home, the 21-year-old woman checked her ticket, only to find out she was thousands of dollars richer.

“I just scratched it off, and it said $200,000, so I was just in complete shock,” she said, “I just started shaking, and I was really happy.”

Corano-Juarez bought her Ice scratch-off at the Raceway Amoco on Lyles Lane in Concord. The win, of course, was a shock to her family.

“I told them, and they thought I was playing around until I showed them the actual ticket,” she said.

Corano-Juarez visited lottery headquarters in Raleigh Wednesday to collect her prize. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $142,501. She plans to put the money in savings.

The Ice game debuted in December with six top prizes of $200,000. After Corano-Juarez’s win, four top awards remain.