CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The 2023 Susan G. Komen More than Pink walk is happening on Saturday, September 23rd in South Park's Symphony Park.

Breast cancer impacts not only the person diagnosed but their family and friends too.

No one knows that better than Lanaire Malone in the Charlotte area, who became her mother’s primary caretaker when she received her diagnosis.

Malone is happy to report that her mother is now in remission and doing well.

The pair runs in-home caretaking services that also provide special one-on-one support for people who are going through a similar journey. Malone said that they really try to help caretakers not only focus on their loved ones but themselves too.

She said that it’s hard not being able to “fix” the thing that’s causing someone you love so much pain, but offered some advice to anyone going through a tough diagnosis.

“Making memories and really keeping those positive attitudes. I think they are imperative to healing and also being in the community so races like this, events where you can almost normalize your crazy, and normalize the insanity of what you are going through, I think brings solace and also normality, if you will, to a very scary time in life.”

Malone also runs the nonprofit Hurdles in Heels where she helps mothers and daughters strengthen their relationship.

The Susan G. Komen More than Pink walk gets underway at Symphony Park with the grounds opening at 7 a.m. followed by opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. and the walk at 9:00 a.m. Click here to register or donate.