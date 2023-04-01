CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say that 76-year-old Sharon Moyer went missing on Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023.

Officers say that just after 1 p.m. they went to Ms. Moyer’s south-Charlotte home on Ivystone Court for a welfare check, but she was not there. She was last seen around 6721 Albemarle Road driving her white 2019 Nissan Rogue with the license plate number RBZ-6778.

Sharon Moyer, courtesy of CMPD

Ms. Moyer’s family says they are concerned for her since she may have undiagnosed cognitive and medical issues.

Ms. Moyer is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.