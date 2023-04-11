CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A split-second decision made by a lottery player who was waiting patiently in line to buy a ticket paid off big time last week, North Carolina Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Debra Ross, 61, purchased the $25 Spectacular Riches ticket from a vending machine at a Publix on South Tryon Street on Good Friday.

She became impatient waiting in line behind someone who was taking too long. “That was a good Friday on Good Friday,” a witty Ross told lottery officials.

“I saw the amount and was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s $100,000,’” she said.

The network engineer took home $71,257 after taxes.

“I am very, very happy,” she said. “Happy and smiling.” She said she’ll use the money to pay some bills and put the rest in savings.