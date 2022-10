CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman struck gold at a south Charlotte 7-Eleven, North Carolina Lottery announced Friday.

Charlotte resident Dionyah Thompson purchased the $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street

She claimed her prize on Friday, which was worth $106,516 after taxes. There are still four $150,000 prizes that remain unclaimed.