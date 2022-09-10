CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman’s pockets are going to be a little heavier after winning the top lottery prize in a puzzle word game, NC Education Lottery officials announced.

Tiffany Griffin, of Charlotte, won the top prize of $150,000 in a new crossword puzzle-themed scratch-off.

The $5 Cashword Multiplier ticker was purchased at a BP Food Mart on West Sugar Creek Road.

“I thought I won $500 at first,” Griffin said. “I called my boyfriend and told him and he told me to look at it real carefully.”

Griffin took home over $106,000 after taxes were deducted on Friday and said she’d put the money towards bills and home repairs.

“I have never experienced anything like that before,” she said. “I had to take a second to breathe.”