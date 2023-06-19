CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman has a little extra money in her account after scoring big on a scratch-off ticket purchased in Hickory, the North Carolina Lottery announced on Monday.

Charlotte resident Jacinthia Little purchased the $5 ticket at a Hickory convenience store on US 70. Little took home about $142,000 after taxes when claiming her prize on Monday.

The scratch-off ticket, Living Lucky with Luke Combs, launched in April and comes with a chance to land free tickets to one of the artist’s concerts in addition to a $500,000 grand prize. There are a pair of $200,000 prizes that remain.