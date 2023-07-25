CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman will be sentenced after pleading guilty in a million-dollar-plus COVID relief scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Jeannetta Blackmon, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Court records showed that from 2020 to 2021 Blackmon and her business were involved in a scheme to defraud lenders through obtaining COVID-19 relief funds, receiving nearly $320,000 in disaster relief and more than $300,000 in fees from customers. Her customers received over $1.2 million in relief funding.

Blackmon has been released on bond and no sentencing date has been set yet.