CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman accused of selling fake documents has pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday.

Charlotte resident Chaiya Maley-Jackson, 23, pleaded guilty to unlawful production of a false identification document.

Court records showed that Maley-Jackson owned and operated Diva Documents, which advertised on a business website as well as Facebook false and fraudulent documents. The fake docs included W2 forms, social security cards, paystubs, vaccine cards, and driver’s licenses. The activity began as early as 2020, officials said. Prices ranged from $15 to $150 and she admitted to earning more than $320,000 in profits.

She faces a maximum of 15 years. A sentencing date has not been set.