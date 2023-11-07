CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman will serve about five years in prison after pleading guilty to a debt collection fraud scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Carissa Brown, 35, will serve nearly five years after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Court records stated that from 2015 through 2020, Brown executed a scheme that victimized hundreds of people in North Carolina and other areas by registering three companies that collected debt from people who were being sued by creditors.

More than $1.8 million was fraudulently collected, the attorney’s office said.