CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An engaged couple in Charlotte will now enjoy a luxurious honeymoon after scoring big on a lottery prize, the North Carolina Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Haley Dugger will take home $178,146 dollars with taxes reduced after purchasing the $3 Power Play multiplier ticket using the lottery app. “I immediately stepped out of the office and called my fiancée,” she said. “After that, I had to go to a meeting at work and act normal.”

Dugger said the money will help toward a honeymoon trip to Greece and Croatia.

“We can definitely take a bigger honeymoon than originally planned,” she said.