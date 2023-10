CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman chose a lump sum of hundreds of thousands of dollars after striking big on a scratch-off, the North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday.

Charlotte resident Angelita Blackstock purchased a $30 Millionaire Maker scratch-off Brookshire Boulevard.

She’ll take home a lump sum of $427,509 after taxes are deducted, lottery officials said. The alternative was $50,000 over a 20-year span.

Blackstock claimed her prize on Monday.