CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Monday evening, Romare Bearden Park was busy with Charlotteans soaking up the fresh air.

“Nice day with the family,” said Luis Bravo. “There’s other people here at the park and I feel safe.”

Just 24 hours prior, the grounds were peppered with police officers and medics after someone shot two people in the park.

Police arrested 37-year-old Kashif Simmons charging him with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill-inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

“It could happen anywhere, really,” said Lilly Trinh. “The fact that it could happen at this park is maybe a surprise, but like it could really happen anywhere.”

According to the incident report, the two shot were homeless. Officers say all three were involved in some sort of verbal argument leading up to the shooting. For some who live in the area crime at this park is getting old.

“It’s pretty much just an area where the cops don’t patrol and it’s like an open-air drug market and there’s homeless drug addicts who sleep on the sidewalk and everywhere and it’s just kind of lawless out here,” said one Uptown resident.

Pictures sent to Queen City News appear to show alcohol containers and drug paraphernalia out in the open.

Some would like to see more security officers or police officers on patrol in the park. Others disagree.

“No, I would not feel safer if police officers were constantly roaming the park,” said Trinh.

In terms of security Monday night, one officer was on scene with his patrol lights on outside the park.