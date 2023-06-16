The International House of Charlotte celebrated its new home with a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon. (Google Maps)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The International House of Charlotte celebrated its new home with a ribbon cutting on Friday afternoon.

The organization left the former Midwood Elementary on Central Avenue after 10 years.

Since May 30, the organization has organized at its new location at 1611 East Seventh Street.

According to its website, the 42-year-old organization has worked to help immigrants and promote international culture in the Charlotte community.

The group also works toward enriching “the lives of foreign-born and foreign-rooted community members in Charlotte through cross-cultural connections that foster understanding and fuel inspiration.”