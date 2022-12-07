CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The owners of a popular Charlotte eatery have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining $1.7 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western North Carolina announced.

Waxhaw resident Izzat Freitekh, 57, will spend four years in prison, and his son Tarik, 35, more than seven years after both men were convicted of money laundering and other offenses earlier this year.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your in

Multiple fraudulent PPP loan applications misrepresenting payroll and staffing and resulted in $1.7 million had been submitted, court records showed. As a result, $30,000 in payments were made to family members.