CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The blustery weather conditions at the Boston Marathon didn’t slow down Charlotte runner Chris Zuerner.

Despite a constant headwind, Zuerner, 34, clocked in a personal-best time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, 58 seconds over the 26.2-mile trek through eastern Massachusetts to finish 98th out of nearly 30,000 finishers from around the world. It was his third time doing the race in person and was four minutes ahead of last year’s performance. On Monday, he was Charlotte’s top finisher.

Zuerner is an active member of the Charlotte Running Club, which had a heavy presence with more than 50 members competing.

Q: You’re a few days removed from the grueling race. What’s the recovery process like?

A: My legs are a little sore, toes a little sore. I’ll give it a few days before getting back out there.

Q: Any races this weekend?

A: I’m signed up for a 10K, but I’ll see how my body feels. Might be a Friday night decision.

Q: What was it like finishing in the top 100, and how would you assess your performance?

A: It was an incredible experience. Running Boston is a unique and fun and experience. We had some challenging weather with some rain and a headwind pretty much the entire way. It was not ideal running conditions, to say the least. But there are so many people cheering you along. The cheering and spectators really helps all the runners out there. It’s really inspiring and helpful as runners.

Q: North Carolina, especially Charlotte, had a strong showing at the race. What does it mean to have the local community together?

A: That’s another element of the weekend. You get to share with fellow runners. The Charlotte Running Club was well represented; we had over 50 runners from the club. It’s really special to spend the weekend in Boston with so many of your friends and running community. You train with these people, go to social and monthly runs with some of these folks. So much of running isn’t about your own journey but the community. It’s special to share it with so many from Charlotte.

Q: How did the 10th anniversary of the bombings impact the environment?

A: It had some extra meaning behind it for some. There were countless stories for survivors and folks running for them. As a milestone, it had some heightened meaning this year.