CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina State Board of Education voted Thursday not to renew the charters of two Charlotte charter schools.

Eastside STREAM Academy and Invest Collegiate: Transform had noted issues, according to the state. Eastside STREAM had appealed their non-renewal, but Thursday’s vote finalized the charter ending.

In addition to those two charter schools, three other local charter schools were given varying renewals. Despite reporting minor issues, Langtree Charter Academy in Mooresville and West Lake Prep Academy in Lincoln County were given more extended renewals. The state said Langtree and West Lake were progressing in those issues.

Cabarrus Charter Academy was given a three-year renewal, the minimum that can be given on a charter school renewal.

The decisions were largely expected for both Eastside STREAM and Invest Collegiate. Representatives for both schools did not appear to be in attendance at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, which took place at UNC Charlotte.

Invest Collegiate’s issues, according to the state, involved low school performance and compliance concerns. They also noted in one recent school year, 227 out of 315 students had three or more absences and had failed in some instances to issue truancy letters to the homes of those students.

Eastside STREAM’s issues included issues with student performance and financial compliance, according to the state. Queen City News spoke last week with the board chair for the charter school, who noted that the school had been working to address the issues in the last two years and had hoped to be given more time.

James E. Ford, who is on the State Board of Education, said that parents need to be aware of more than just performance when choosing a charter school.

“When the business side is out of order, it throws the full thing in flux,” Ford said. “Not only do you want to send your child to a school that’s high-achieving where there’s good teachers, etc., but you also want to make sure their fiscal house is in order.”

When reached for comment, Eastside STREAM said:

“The decision has been made, and we have no further comment.“

Invest Collegiate did not get back to a request for comment by our deadline.