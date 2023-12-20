CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Normal operations have resumed Wednesday after a suspicious package prompted a check point closure at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The CMPD Bomb Squad Unit was called in to investigate the situation at Check Point C.

“The suspicious package discovered is believed to be an unattended bag. CMPD has located the owner. This is currently still an active investigation,” authorities said.

“The incident at CLT has been resolved and normal operations are resuming. Give yourself extra time this morning. Thank you for your patience,” CLT Airport announced.

On Wednesday morning, some passengers were directed towards Check Point A following Check Point C’s closure. Vehicle traffic was being re-routed to the lower level.

“PreCheck passengers should go to Checkpoint A. Standard screening is at Checkpoint 1 and Checkpoint E,” CLT Airport said earlier.

Expect some traffic delays around the airport following this incident.

“Inbound roadways to CLT are backed up due to an active security investigation. Please allow yourself plenty of time this morning,” airport officials.

This remains an active investigation.