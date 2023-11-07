CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kenny Chesney is bringing his Sun Goes Down Tour to Charlotte for an April date, and three great acts are coming with him on the summer tour.

Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker will appear with Chesney at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, April 27. It’s the only Carolinas tour stop, according to a press release.

Tickets for these major stadium shows will go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17.

The Queen City is the second stop of the summer tour, with the finale coming at Foxborough, Mass., on Aug. 23. The tour begins in Tampa on April 20.

Chesney lent some insight about the tour’s name origin in a press release.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early, and they just keep it going,” Chesney says of his 2024 tour name in a release. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.