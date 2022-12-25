CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway Christmas morning in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Christmas morning near 2900 BEard Road, north of the University area and outside of the 485 loop.

A man was found suffering from life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

there is no mention of a cause and this remains an active investigation. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.