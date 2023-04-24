CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An unannounced inspection took place on March 23, 2023, by a Mecklenburg County air quality commission inspector.

The goal was to ensure piles of scrap didn’t have fuel tanks, which could start another fire, similar to the blaze on March 6th in West Charlotte, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

At a meeting by the air quality commission, it was announced Southern Metals has a three-point inspection procedure. Still, there is no documentation about the procedure, no records showing when the inspections are completed, and no records showing who does the inspections and when.

On April 18, 2023, the commission issued a burning notice and nuisance citation to Southern Metals Company. Part of the corrective action is a report for the company laying out plans to prevent another fire. The report also must include a record-keeping system for inspections, documentation of inspections, and employee training for conducting the inspections.

The report is due by May 19, 2023, but some wonder what will happen if the company doesn’t respond.

“We know the facility received the notice of violation,” said one committee member. “I would expect them to respond in some form. If they do not, then certainly we will use that with the other evidence from the Charlotte Fire Department to make a decision about penalties and how to enforce the requirements.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The other evidence referred to by the commission member is an inspection on March 13, 2023, conducted by Charlotte Fire. The department found piles of scrap higher than 20 feet. The current city code is 20 feet.