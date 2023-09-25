CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council approved $1.7 million Monday night to go towards maintenance and repair of baggage handling system at Charlotte Douglas International.

The amendment is for a contract originally approved in 2018 with Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics LLC. The total cost of the contract is now roughly $22.8 million.

In early July, Delta passengers told Queen City News that the main chute on Baggage Claim A had stopped working, leaving bags stuck far back on the exposed belt. The belt was under construction at the time.

The city says the system sorts and screens more than four million pieces of checked baggage annually and requires software system updates and parts replacement to ensure ongoing operations.

Concourse E contract

The city also approved $44.2 million for renovations on CLT Concourse E, which the city says “needs modernization.”

The project is primarily funded by a $32.2 million Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Grant.

The renovations to be performed by Charlotte-based contractor Edison Foard LLC include restrooms upgrades, new acoustical ceilings, epoxy terrazzo flooring, signage and more. Besco Electrical has already agreed with Edison Foard to perform the electrical work, taking $11 million of the contract.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2027.