CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte City Council approved more than $10 million in grant funding for two road projects Monday night.

The city accepted a $5.5 million Block Grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation to upgrade DeArmon Road in north Charlotte. The changes will span 0.8 miles and include:

Adding two vehicular lanes and center median lane

Installing pedestrian and bicycle accommodations

Upgrading street lighting

Correcting existing storm drainage issues

Accommodating a future grade-separated crossing for the Clarks Creek Greenway.

The total funding for the project is $22 million, with $16.5 million coming from four bond referendums between 2014-2020.

The project is expected to begin in January 2025. The grant funding passed unanimously

The city also unanimously approved a $4.7 million NCDOT Block Grant for a planned new road and bridge crossing Interstate 85 in the University area. The road will connect J.W. Clay Boulevard to Research and David Taylor drives, with the bridge coming just north of W.T. Harris Boulevard (Exit 45).

The total funding for the project is $42.8 million, with $17 million in federal funding, 412.9 from previously appropriated funds and $25 million from the city via bond referendums in 2014, ‘16 and ‘18.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2024. Commissioner LaWana Mayfield was not present for the vote, but since her absence was not excused by the mayor, it counted as a “yes.” The two votes came just before midnight of a five-plus hour meeting.