CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday, the Charlotte City Council approved the rezoning request to demolish the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A, replacing it with a drive-thru-only Chick-Fil-A.

The Chick-Fil-A is located on Randolph Road near Colwick Road; the discussion on what exactly to do with the restaurant has been lingering for months.

The site has caused headaches for drivers who sit in traffic congestion that builds up along Randolph Road from people who wait to turn into the drive-thru.

Discussion during Tuesday’s meeting was somewhat ‘contentious,’ as Mayor Pro Tem Braxton Winston brought up concerns regarding an email from the planning commission council.

The email relayed concerns about the negative environmental impacts of having idling automobiles in the drive-thru area; however, the council ultimately shot down the concern.

There have been several instances a day where traffic is backed up toward the intersection light nearest the fast-food restaurant and serial instances of traffic being backed up in both directions as cars attempt to turn left into the restaurant, which requires crossing two lanes of traffic.