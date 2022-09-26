CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved the resolution to name an I-85 bridge after a CMPD officer that was killed in the line of duty.

On Monday, the council voted to name the bridge after Officer Mia Goodwin.

The bridge is near W.T. Harris Boulevard, where Goodwin was hit and killed while working in December of 2021.

Charlotte’s City Council just approved the request for a resolution that will name the bridge at the intersection of I-85 and WT Harris the “Officer Mia Goodwin Bridge.” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YuOioHbejo — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 27, 2022

“Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said.