CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More oversight might be coming to the Charlotte-Area Transit System after yet another revelation came to light over the weekend. Staffing shortages and train derailment has put the transit system under the microscope.

Monday’s city council meeting consisted of most of the committee discussions. One of the most anticipated ones was Transportation, Planning, and Development.

Councilman Ed Driggs dove into the issues surrounding CATS, and how they’re going to address those problems.

Driggs, City Manager Marcus Jones, and CATS Interim Director Brent Cagle got together and formulated a five-point action plan:

Federal Transit Administration to conduct a review of CATS.

Form an oversight work group consisting of City Council members.

Suspend the CATS CEO search for six months to continue the momentum Brent Cagle has established.

Bring in leaders from other city departments to boost CATS resources.

Restructure the oversight of CATS through the manager’s office to see if they can better relay important information.

“We’re all aware of the problems at CATS, and I think we have a shared concern not only about what they imply in terms of operation and dependability but also the way that these disclosures undermine public confidence,” said councilman Ed Driggs.

This comes on the heels of news today that some light rail system workers will have to take part in mandatory overtime after a surprise state inspection over the weekend revealed only one person was inside the rail operations control center, where the minimum is two workers there at all times.

Cagle said he expects the mandatory overtime to last for months.