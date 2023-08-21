CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Leaders on the city, county, and federal levels will hold a news conference on Monday regarding fentanyl use in the community.

The event will be held at Medic headquarters on Wilkinson Blvd. at 10:30 a.m.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg County Health Department’s Medical Director Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CMPD Major Luke Sell, and MEDIC Deputy Director Jon Studnek.

Also present will be members from Charlotte Fire, K-9 narcotics, homeland security, the DEA, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.