CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City and county leaders gathered Wednesday for a ribbon cutting for the new Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center in east Charlotte.

A large crowd, including deputy county manager Anthony Trotman, visited the 430 Stitt Road building for a morning presentation. The building will host several community services and agencies.

A full list is available on the county website.

“She would think that you’re doing too much for her because she didn’t really like that kind of accolade that we put on her,” board member chairman George Dunlap said. “But I think she would that this is beautiful. She found beauty in some of the simplest things, and she would certainly find (that) in this building.”

This morning was the opening of the @MeckCounty Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center. I met Ella when I first campaigned for office, and we bonded in faith and friendship. This hub for health & community services is a testament to her legacy. https://t.co/HtgFZhC2E3 pic.twitter.com/tGNCeSv5mp — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) October 25, 2023

Scarborough was a pillar in the Mecklenburg County community. She served on the Board of County Commissioners since her election at-large in 2014 until 2022. She also served as Chair from 2016 to 2018, the first African-American woman to hold that position.

While on the board, Scarborough advocated for youth literacy and for solutions to homelessness. She also chaired the Board of County Commissioners’ Economic Development Committee.