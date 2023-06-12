CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The city approved two major investments for opposite sides of town Monday night, $65 million for the River District tennis complex and $20 million for the Eastland Mall site.

Project Break Point

Project Break Point is the River District’s potential tennis complex, which would be a world-class tennis campus for the future west Charlotte development. There would be four major stadiums, including a 14,000-seat center court that would hold the Western and Southern Open as well as concerts and other entertainment.

The city is in the running with at least one other U.S. city to land the campus from Beemok Capital.

In addition to its sports and entertainment offerings, the complex is projected to have an economic impact of $300 million in support of 2,500 jobs throughout the city and 60 full-time jobs on the campus.

It’s part of a public-private partnership involving Mecklenburg County and the state. Two-thirds of the funding will be from Beemok, and the rest from public sources.

The development is between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River.

In return for the city’s investment, Beemok commits to operating in Charlotte no less than 25 years. The facilities would feature the county’s only public indoor and clay courts.

“For old guys like me with bad knees, we need clay courts,” said Councilman Malcolm Graham at the City Council meeting.

Charlotte Economic Development Director Tracy Dodson said that the courts would be available for more than 40 weeks out of the year. Further, the developer is dedicated to fair wage contracts with all tennis staff, vendors, tournament personnel, and service providers.

Councilwoman LaWayna Mayfield expressed traffic concerns, citing issues at PNC Music Pavilion, and cast an affirmative vote at the last second.

Graham noted how Charlotte is full of private-public partnerships.

“This is a classic example of historically what we have done,” he said. “An affirmative vote tonight will demonstrate, 5 to 10 years from now; you can say that you were a part of that. The ripple effects — internationally, statewide, city, and the county — are going to be tremendous. This really an exercise in community building.”

Councilman Tariq Bokhari confirmed it would be a wise investment by the city.

“Over a 25-year period, it would generate a 3.1X direct return for local and state governments,” he said. “An eight-year payback is not something we normally search out in the private sector, but in the world of government deals, it is acceptable on a relative basis.”

The next steps, as presented by Dodson, are: Work with the River District team on infrastructure and timing, negotiate/finalize an agreement for parking on airport property, work with all public investments, and then create a master development agreement.

Eastland Mall

City leaders unanimously approved $20 million in Convention Center tax funds to be utilized to develop the former Eastland Mall site.

The funds, also part of a planned public-private partnership, create a total of $30 million investment in the 29-acre site owned by the city.

There are two potential partners for the property:

Eastland Yards would consist of a new indoor sports complex with ten basketball courts, 20 volleyball courts, and 40 pickleball courts. It’s a Synergy Sports, Viking Companies, and EDGE Sports Group project. QC East is an entertainment complex that would include esports, soccer, and music festivals on a complex proposed for six turf fields, an amphitheater, public events space, and a technology hub. Southern Entertainment, Charlotte Soccer Academy, and Carolina Esports Hub are leading the project.

Councilwoman Marjorie Molina, representing east Charlotte, voted with two hands to express her excitement for the funding. She’s seeking an additional meeting for community feedback.

“I’m happy to see we are making a commitment to east Charlotte, that we are going to do our part,” Molina said. “No one’s going to get exactly what they want. This is really an opportunity to reengage the residents of east Charlotte, to gain your feedback, to allow you to be an active participant in this decision, then allow the council to deliberate over this decision the best we possibly can.”

There will be a community meeting later this month and in July, the council wants to narrow down the proposals and decide what happens to the site.

“We’re doing something amazing tonight,” Molina said.