CHARLOTTE— On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved a number of various projects and funding allocations throughout the city, one of which being the approval of a new agreement with Duke Energy and a 35-megawatt solar farm in Iredell County. The new agreement will bring the City closer to meeting its 2030 carbon-free goal, but it will cost the city more.

The Council also approved the sale of a property on Central Avenue, for a discounted price, to Starmount Management. The city will sell the property for around 2.7 million dollars. With the new property, Starmount will create a pediatric and adolescent behavioral health facility and training program.

The new facility will create around 124 new jobs in Charlotte and open up more opportunities for those seeking behavioral health help. Starmount also pledged the training program will include paid interns.

This facility is the first of its kind in the state of North Carolina. Councilmember Marjorie Molina is excited about the new facility, especially since there is such a need for additional behavioral health resources in Charlotte.

“North Carolina right now, it ranks 44th nationally in access to mental health care, and 45th overall in pediatric mental health care, and a lot of that is largely based on the fact that we don’t have facilities that can properly facilitate that need in our area,” Molina said. “And now this project, which will revitalize a building that has sat dormant for many, many years, talk is becoming action.”

According to council members, every day 250 North Carolinians are waiting for behavioral health help, many of which are children. This new facility will serve an unmet need for thousands in Charlotte and communities nearby.

“Many in our own community have to drive hundreds of miles to even find help. And I’m just grateful that all ends today, thanks to storm out and what that great team is doing,” Councilman Tariq Bokhari said.

The Council also received updates from CMPD, Charlotte Fire, and MEDIC, on response times, crime rates, and officer retention.