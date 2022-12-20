CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The massive amount of growth in the Queen City is taking a toll on its infrastructure, and the Charlotte City Council is working on ways to make improvements. It’s getting the process started with a new plan that outlines its main goals.

During an emergency special meeting Monday, city staff presented a new plan to address the major infrastructure problems Charlotte has been dealing with for years: lack of sidewalks, road congestion, traffic lights, and more. It was all up for discussion, but Councilman Tariq Bokhari said the solution to many of these problems won’t happen overnight.

“I think the next 12 to 18 months is going to be a first phase of that work. We will have items in this budget and the next budget cycle, but we’re looking now at elevating this topic to the level that it deserves to be and that’s just going to take some time,” Bokhari said.

Not only are the improvements going to take months of planning, but they’re also going to cost a pretty penny. The City of Charlotte is getting closer and closer to its budget season when they have to decide how to spend billions of dollars on city services and improvements, but the number of infrastructure needs is going to surpass the city’s normal budget.

Councilmember Dimple Ajmera expects the council will have to take alternative routes to get the funds they need for the long list of infrastructure improvements.

“In the past, we have discussed a one-cent sales tax increase that will help us fund sidewalks, bike lanes, greenways, street lighting, light rail projects. And that’s what we have discussed recently, but we need the authority from the General Assembly,” Ajmera said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Bokhari is concerned about the amount of money being invested into certain areas of the City.

“I think we are spending far more money on affordable housing, then, really all the other topics combined, that are in the backlogs, what we’d consider infrastructure, and we’re not even making a dent,” Bokhari said.

Council members suggested city staff create an infrastructure document that is proactive in tackling all of these issues, rather than reactive when traffic accidents and injuries happen. They expect the plan to go further into detail in the coming months during the budget process