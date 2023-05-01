CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A City of Charlotte employee has been identified as the man who was killed in a house fire this past weekend in north Charlotte, fire officials said.

The deadly fire happened around 2:44 a.m. Sunday, April 30, at a split-level home in the 5200 block of Elderbank Drive.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, as firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames venting from the roof of the home. It took 30 firefighters about 23 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Robert Wilson, 45, perished in the fire, the Charlotte Fire Department confirmed. Wilson was a City of Charlotte employee and was with the Solid Waste Department.

“The Charlotte Fire Department sends its heartfelt condolences to the Wilson family and friends,” the department said Monday in a released statement.

Investigators deemed the fire accidental, and the cause was due to an electrical problem.