CHARLOTTE, (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Run down, battered, and nearly to the point of no return sits two motels., the Economy Inn and Budget Stay, both of which may not be here for much longer.

That is if the city approves a new plan to buy the land and demolish the buildings. It is part of its “Corridors of Opportunity” program.

“We have six corridors throughout the city of Charlotte that we’ve identified as corridors of opportunity. And these corridors sit in neighborhoods that have been under-invested and not well maintained throughout the decades,” says councilmember Danté Anderson.

The area is in Anderson’s district. She says with every corridor of opportunity, the city created a playbook for the area.

This one sits along Sugar Creek Road which runs across I-85. Anderson says the strategic part of the plan is to reduce the number of motel rooms along the I-85 north sugar creek intersection, which right now sits around 1,200 rooms, in hopes of reducing crime.

“That intersection has been plagued with crime and violence, but in particular, crime of opportunity. So there’s a lot of transactional crime that goes on there. And it’s known that, but not simply throughout the city of Charlotte, but really throughout the region, the southeastern region.”

The crime mapping tool shows more than 75 reports of crimes in the last 28 days. The calls range from aggravated assault to robbery within a half mile of Regan Drive where the motels sit.

The plan requires more than four million dollars to buy the land, demolish the buildings and potentially build affordable housing in its place. Anderson says even home ownership.

“It goes right in line with what the Hidden Valley Community is all about in valley is all about home ownership. It it’s a historic and historic neighborhood, black neighborhood for the city of Charlotte that has survived a variety of waves over the decades,” she said.

The city conducted research and interviews in the neighborhood and with nonprofit organizations that operate in that neighborhood including homeowners and clergymen.

Anderson says the city tried several options to revive the community and cut down on crime.

“I call it like giving that area a shock. So it’s an ecosystem within itself there. And to be able to show that ecosystem in this way by purchasing this property and demolishing them and then turning it around for a positive outcome for families,” Anderson said.

Between the two motels, there are over 100 rooms but only 11 individuals use it as a form of affordable housing. City leaders are working with crisis assistance ministries to find new places for those residents.

Leaders will discuss the plan on Monday during the city council meeting.