CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City workers say they can barely make ends meet, while upper management salaries continue to skyrocket. It’s a trend economists say is happening across the board, and right here in Charlotte.

Right now, as the FY 2024 Budget is written, City workers would get a 3% raise in July and another 3% raise in January of 2024. For some of the lowest-paid city workers, that raise would only equate to an extra sixty cents an hour by July and an extra $1.20 by January. But that’s nowhere near the salary they’re hoping for, and they made that clear during last night’s public hearing, particularly by calling out the City Manager, Marcus Jones.

“Marcus Jones, you got your raise. We’ve taken care of you. I know a lot of that raise has to do with how the city looks. And I just want you all to know, take care of us,” said Roy Pegram, a Solid Waste Technician for the City of Charlotte.

Today QCN dug deeper into how much Jones is making, and what his raises have looked like over the years. Jones is the City’s highest-paid employee, he manages all city departments and around 7,500 people.

Back in 2017, Jones started out making $144 an hour. After working six years for the city, his salary has increased by around 45% and Jones now makes $208 an hour, or around $434,000 a year.

Councilman Ed Driggs (R), who’s also an economist, said Jones’ salary is so high because of the competitiveness of the market for those types of positions.

“What we have seen is that ratio of the highest paid to the lowest paid is getting greater in private corporate America and in public government. So basically, these rates are set by the market for each of that type of talent. And we are competitive with other cities in terms of what we pay our workers, and we have to compete with other cities with what we pay for the manager,” Driggs said.

The proof is in the pudding when comparing Roy Pegram’s salary over the years to Marcus Jones’– Jones is making 904% more than Pegram. The 6-7% raises they both receive over the years impact their salaries very differently. But it’s important to note, Jones is in charge of all city departments and oversees around 7,500 employees.

Jones’ raises are given the final green light from the Charlotte City Council, and the raise increases are usually determined by market rates when comparing private and public upper management salaries.

When comparing Charlotte to other cities, Raleigh’s City Manager, Marchell David, makes around $333,000 dollars a year, more than 100k less than Jones. According to Raleigh’s City Website, David oversees around 6,000 employees.

According to the American Federation of Labor, the average company’s CEO makes 324 times as much as their employees.