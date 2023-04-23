CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Tornado Warning was issued for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, and Rowan counties through 8 a.m. on Saturday.

This was part of a line of strong storms capable of 60-mile-per-hour winds and pea-sized hail.

Strong and severe storms Saturday morning crossed the area. There was a video of a tree crashing into a car on Newbury Road in Iredell County. No injuries were reported, but there is some heavy cleanup to do. We had some strong winds moving through those storms packing at least 40 to 60-mile-per-hour winds.

We don’t think it was a tornado, but there could have been a microburst, but some severe winds nonetheless.

Iredell County emergency management also confirmed at least one home was hit with lightning on Lake Norman causing damage to appliances.

A ground stop was also issued at Charlotte Douglas International Airport through 8:45 a.m. on Saturday morning due to the strong storms.