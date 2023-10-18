CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleanup efforts are underway near Interstate-485 in northwest Charlotte Wednesday after more than 1,000 gallons of gasoline spilled following an accident, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

The reported crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 18, on the ramp near I-485 and Mt. Holly Road. Charlotte Water reported that more than 1,000 gallons of gasoline spilled into a tributary to Long Creek.

“This is an active environmental cleanup that we will continue to oversee until the product is removed and conditions restored,” Charlotte Water said Wednesday morning.

Charlotte Water reports that the responsible party for this spill has not yet been identified.

“It appears to be a single-vehicle incident, possibly from a tanker truck that is no longer at the scene,” they said.

Charlotte Fire is assisting

“Charlotte Fire is assisting @StormWaterCM with a gasoline spill in amd around the Cider Hill neighborhood in northwest Charlotte. There’s no fire hazard and clean-up is in progress. Residents may smell an odor of gasoline in the area. No action is required,” Charlotte Fire said.

Impacts are still being assessed at this time, Charlotte Water reported.