CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Closing arguments wrapped up just before noon Tuesday in the trial of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Phillip Barker.

The jury will begin deliberations at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Barker is on trial for involuntary manslaughter in the death of pedestrian James Michael Short, who was hit and killed five years ago, by Barker’s patrol car, while the officer was responding to an emergency call.

The judge told the jury Tuesday they can decide between involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle or not guilty.

Prosecutor Glenn Cole showed video from Barker’s body cam five times to the jury. The video is from behind the wheel of Barker’s patrol car when pedestrian Short was killed. Bunting says video of the speedometer shows Barker going more than 100 MPH on Morehead Street in the area near Euclid Avenue where the crash happened.

“He didn’t slow down ever. He didn’t follow his training. He doesn’t get an automatic exception, no matter what,” the prosecution said of Officer Barker.

“Speed was the cause of Michael’s death, an unsafe speed, a speed that was reckless,” said the prosecution to the jury.

However, the defense argues there was no black box, no evidence submitted of Officer Barker’s speed, and no evidence that he was going 100 MPH.

“How did Mr. Short not hear lights and sirens of three police cars coming toward him?” asked defense attorney Michael Greene to the jury during closing arguments.

Greene talks about Short drinking since 3:30 in the afternoon the day before and indicates he was either also taking or off his medications for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Cole reminded jurors that a toxicology report is not in evidence. He said Short’s actions should not matter because Barker was driving recklessly.

The defense argues Short’s actions do matter and that he was out in the middle of the road.

“He’s been waiting five and a half years for justice,” said Greene of Officer Barker. “You can base your decision on the lack of evidence.”

