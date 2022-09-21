CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who was out on supervised release for a murder sentence is back in prison following a domestic disturbance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Josue Aldana, 28, of Charlotte, was found guilty by a federal jury on Tuesday following a two-day trial and is set to be sentenced.

In April 2021 while out on supervised release for a murder sentence, Aldana was found at the scene of a domestic disturbance incident that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had responded to.

A gun and ammunition were discovered and two days later during a search of his Matthews apartment, drugs, and digital scales were found, documents showed.

Aldana was charged with possession of guns as a convicted felon.