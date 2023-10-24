CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control has opened a satellite shelter to help with overcrowding and renovations, officials announced.

The temporary shelter is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2700 Toomey Ave. near the South End area of Charlotte.

Animal Care & Control said the new, second location will also provide more kennel space during ongoing renovations.

“ACC has opened a second, temporary, location to help ease the overcrowding and provide extra kennel space for ongoing renovations that will take place in the upcoming months,” they posted.

Anyone who would like to visit the shelter must make an appointment first. CLICK HERE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.