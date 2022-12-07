CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer who was off-duty but was in an assigned patrol vehicle was arrested for impairment overnight, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said Wednesday.

Officer Peter Lombardo will be cited for termination after being arrested around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, near I-277 and 12th Street in uptown Charlotte for driving while impaired, CMPD Chief Jennings said during a news brief.

The vehicle was parked on a grassy shoulder, CMPD said.

“We cannot tolerate an officer who decides to drink alcohol to the point of intoxication and get in any vehicle, let alone a CMPD-marked vehicle. It’s unacceptable,” Chief Jennings said.

The officer, who was in plain clothes, was a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team and had already been issued a take-home vehicle.

Lombardo had two previous citations, which included excessive speeding in a traffic collision and missing a court or training appearance.

He had been with CMPD since 2008 and served in the Eastway Division.