CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following another early Saturday morning homicide, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 6:30 Saturday morning, officers responded to a deadly weapon with injury call on the 900 block of Moretz Avenue.

When they arrived, they saw a victim with a gunshot wound and MEDIC pronounced them dead at the scene, officials said.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact 704-432-TIPS. You can also call Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous at 704-334-1600.