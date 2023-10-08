CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has increased security at places of worship around the city amid the ongoing conflict in Israel.

CMPD says they have designated specific patrols at all synagogues and mosques in their jurisdiction.

“My heart goes out to anyone who is personally impacted by this ongoing international situation,” CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. “CMPD is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens within our community, and we will not tolerate any criminal threats or actions against these communities.”

Officials urge anyone with information on threats harming these communities to call 911 immediately.