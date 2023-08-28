CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the University City Division.

On Sunday just before 6 p.m., CMPD officers responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash in the 11570 block of North Tryon Street.

When CMPD officers arrived, they saw a 2017 Kia Sorento and Kawasaki Ninja ZX636 on the road, according to authorities.

The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic responded and pronounced the rider of the motorcycle, Adrian Lee Taylor Avery, 25, dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Sorento, Holley Lynne Porter, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials said. Porter was screened for impairment and found not to be impaired.

An initial investigation from the Major Crash Investigation Unit, DWI Task Force, and Crime Scene Search revealed that Avery was traveling north on North Tryon Street faster than the posted speed limit when Porter turned left in the path of the motorcycle.

The two collided and Avery was thrown from the bike.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the collision, while it is unknown if Avery was impaired during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has any more information to call Detective Worthy at 704-432-2169, extension 4.

You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.