CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a male victim died from a gunshot wound Thursday night off Wendover Road.

Authorities say they are investigating the incident near the 800 block of Villa Court.

Officers arrived at the scene on an assault with a deadly weapon call after 11:30 p.m. They found the man with a gunshot wound, and soon after, Charlotte MEDIC pronounced him dead.

Homicide Unit detectives and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, MEDIC and the Charlotte Fire Department also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.