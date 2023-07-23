CHARLOTTE QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon in the 5700 block of University Point Boulevard near North Tryon Street, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

Officers say they were called to a shooting just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. They arrived to find one person shot in the parking. Officers tried to keep the shooting victim alive, but, when Medic personnel arrived, they pronounced the victim deceased.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Detective Albanese is the lead investigator in this case.

The public can also anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.