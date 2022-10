CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Uptown shooting on Tuesday is under investigation by CMPD.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo building on the 300 block of South College Street.

Police say a bullet shattered a window on the 16th floor and struck a wall.

Officers say no occupants were on the floor at the time; no injuries have been reported.

The bullet was recovered, and this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.